UK asking prices rise 0.7% in September to £367,440
For the first time since May, UK property asking prices nudged up by 0.7% in September, landing at an average of £367,440.
This small bump follows a dip in August and hints at a possible seasonal rebound, but prices are still below last year's numbers and early summer highs.
With more homes on the market for this time of year than we've seen in over a decade, sellers are facing stiffer competition to attract buyers.
UK sales slow, inquiries down 9%
Even with this price uptick, buyer interest has cooled, there were 9% fewer inquiries than last year, and homes are taking longer to sell (now about 64 days on average).
Higher mortgage rates (the two-year fixed is now at 5.29%) aren't helping either.
Plus, where you live matters: nearly all homes in Scotland are selling right now, while less than half find buyers in London, showing just how different things look across the UK.