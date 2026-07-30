U.K.-based nScale buys Anyscale for $1.65 billion to scale AI
Business
Nscale, a U.K.-based AI cloud company, is buying Anyscale, a startup known for making it easier to scale big AI projects, for $1.65 billion.
The move is all about boosting Nscale's ability to handle demanding AI workloads, especially things like training large language models and reinforcement learning.
Anyscale tech runs on Ray
Anyscale's tech runs on the open-source Ray framework and helps manage computing across tons of servers and data centers.
With this deal, Nscale is bringing Anyscale's about 200 employees on board (they will keep their brand).
Thanks to a recent $2 billion funding round, and partnerships with Microsoft and British Telecom, Nscale looks set on becoming a major player in global AI infrastructure.