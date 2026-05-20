UK inflation eases to 2.8% as energy price cap lowers
Business
Good news: UK inflation cooled off to 2.8% in April, down from 3.3% in March, mainly thanks to a lower energy price cap, so average household bills just got a bit lighter.
Some changes from last year's budget also helped by moving green energy costs into taxes instead of your monthly bills.
Oil climbs, BoE review in June
Don't get too comfy yet: global oil prices are climbing again because of conflicts abroad, which is already pushing up gasoline and diesel costs.
The Bank of England is keeping an eye on things and will review interest rates in June, especially since wage growth has slowed and unemployment is ticking up.
So while your wallet might feel some relief now, the future's still a bit uncertain.