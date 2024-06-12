Next Article

Political climate is exacerbating the issue

UK's 'quiet quitters' cost economy £257 billion in lost output

By Dwaipayan Roy 03:39 pm Jun 12, 202403:39 pm

What's the story The United Kingdom's economy suffered a significant blow last year, losing over £257 billion in potential output due to disengaged workers. This data was revealed in a recent report by Gallup, which also highlighted a steady decline in motivation over the past decade. The study discovered that only one in 10 UK workers were "engaged" at work, meaning they put in extra effort beyond their assigned tasks.

Comparison

UK's workforce engagement lags behind global average

The UK's workforce engagement has dropped below the global average of 23%, marking a significant shift from its previous position as the second-highest among the G7 industrial nations. Gallup researchers have identified this decline as a result of "quiet quitters," employees who do the minimum required at work. The study also noted that some workers actively resist their bosses' efforts, further contributing to the overall disengagement.

Economic impact

Disengaged workforce poses threat to UK economy

The disengagement of the UK workforce poses a significant threat to the country's economy, according to Jeremie Brecheisen, UK managing partner at Gallup. He claimed that a workforce that has essentially given up is a "dangerous threat" to the economy. The study suggests that this disengagement could be costing the UK up to 11% of its GDP, due to lost output and potential.

Political impact

Political climate exacerbates issue

Brecheisen pointed out that the political climate is exacerbating the disengagement issue, with workers feeling neglected by politicians. He stated that there is an impact of government failure or distrust in the system. This sentiment is reflected in the coming general election on July 4, where opinion polls suggest voters are likely to end the 14-year Conservative rule.

Future challenges

Disengagement issue poses challenge for future government

The disengagement issue poses a challenge for the future government, whether it be the Labour or Conservative party. The UK is currently grappling with an economy that slipped into a mild recession last year, and the Bank of England anticipates sluggish growth for much of this year. Gallup's report underscores the difficulties Labour may face if it assumes office, with obstacles to economic recovery and improved living standards.