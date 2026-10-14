Umang Garg at India Mobile Congress: AI drives predictive maintenance
AI is shaking things up in India's manufacturing world, according to Nagarro's managing director, Umang Garg.
Speaking at the India Mobile Congress 2026, he shared how companies are moving from just fixing problems after they happen to actually predicting and preventing them, thanks to AI.
This switch means fewer breakdowns and smoother operations on the factory floor.
Umang Garg highlights edge AI benefits
Garg highlighted that AI's edge processing can help reduce deployment timelines, time-to-market and total cost of ownership, so less downtime and more productivity.
He also discussed Nagarro's C-PI, which helps businesses roll out AI more quickly and at a lower total cost of ownership.
Beyond factories, Garg sees big potential for AI in areas like connected fleets and utilities, all tying into India's growing digital infrastructure.
His message: now's the time for businesses to use predictive intelligence for a real edge.