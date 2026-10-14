Umang Garg at India Mobile Congress: AI drives predictive maintenance

Garg highlighted that AI's edge processing can help reduce deployment timelines, time-to-market and total cost of ownership, so less downtime and more productivity.

He also discussed Nagarro's C-PI, which helps businesses roll out AI more quickly and at a lower total cost of ownership.

Beyond factories, Garg sees big potential for AI in areas like connected fleets and utilities, all tying into India's growing digital infrastructure.

His message: now's the time for businesses to use predictive intelligence for a real edge.