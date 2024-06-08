Next Article

Unacademy co-founder Hemesh Singh steps down to advisory role

What's the story Hemesh Singh, co-founder and Chief Technology Officer of edtech giant Unacademy, has announced that he will transition from an executive role to an advisory one. Singh shared this news on X stating, "After almost a decade of building Unacademy with Gaurav Munjal and Roman Saini, I have decided to move from an Executive Role to an Advisory Role."

Singh expressed his gratitude for being part of Unacademy's transformative journey in the test preparation industry. He also thanked his co-founder Gaurav Munjal for his support throughout their collaboration. In response, Munjal reciprocated on X, stating "Hemesh and I started working together 11 years ago when we were building Flatchat. It has been a crazy ride and I have been grateful to have a Co- Founder like you. Unacademy will miss you."

Unacademy, established in 2015 by Munjal, Saini, and Singh, is an educational technology company headquartered in Bengaluru. It offers an online educational platform aimed at preparing students for a variety of competitive exams, along with providing content for foundational and skill-building courses.