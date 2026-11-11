Unacademy leaders change: Gaurav Munjal executive chairman, Akhilendra Kumar CEO
Big changes at Unacademy: Gaurav Munjal is moving from CEO to executive chairman, while Akhilendra Kumar is stepping in as the new CEO.
The switch comes just after upGrad acquired Unacademy for over $200 million.
Gaurav Munjal stays, targets profitability, IPO
Munjal is not disappearing: he will still be involved, focusing on making the company profitable and gearing up for an IPO.
He said this move was strategic and said he trusts Kumar to lead well, highlighting his dedication to learners and employees.
With upGrad now in charge, Unacademy is aiming to grow even more in online education.