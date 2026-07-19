This is how India's 1st indigenous C-295 aircraft will look
What's the story
Union Minister of Civil Aviation, Rammohan Naidu Kinjarapu, recently visited the Tata Advanced Systems Limited (TASL) facility in Vadodara, Gujarat. The visit was to witness the production of India's first indigenous C-295 military transport aircraft. "Seeing India build aircraft like these at home is truly special," Naidu said in a post on X.
Future prospects
'Indians will proudly fly in Made in India civil aircraft'
Naidu also shared his vision for India's aerospace manufacturing, saying, "As India strengthens its aerospace manufacturing capabilities, we are steadily moving toward a future where Indians will proudly fly in Made in India civil aircraft."
This statement highlights the government's commitment to bolstering domestic production and innovation in the aviation sector.
Infrastructure development
Naidu on Dholera International Airport
Naidu had also revealed that 80% of the construction work at the upcoming Dholera International Airport near Ahmedabad is done.
He said Tata Group's upcoming semiconductor facility and Airbus's defense partnerships will directly benefit from the airport's specialized Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) hangars on-site.
These hangars will support India's first indigenous military transport aircraft, C-295, MRO operations.
Aircraft details
About C-295 military transport aircraft
The Airbus C-295 is a medium-range twin-engine turboprop tactical transport aircraft.
In 2021, India signed a $2.6 billion contract with Airbus to buy 56 C-295 aircraft as part of its modernization program.
The first 16 were delivered directly from Spain, while the remaining 40 are being assembled in India by TASL at its Vadodara facility.
Test flight
First C-295 rolled out in May
In May, TASL rolled out its first C-295 Aircraft from the Final Assembly Line of the Vadodara facility. It successfully completed its maiden test flight on June 10.
Airbus called this successful test flight a major milestone in the C-295 India program, furthering the Government of India's "Make in India" initiative.