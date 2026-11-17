United Airlines resolves departure tech glitch after FAA network malfunction
United Airlines just sorted out a tech issue that was holding up its departing flights.
The glitch popped up just days after the FAA's network malfunction prompted a nationwide ground stop for a separate technical problem.
United made it clear that only departures were affected: planes already in the air and regional United Express flights kept running as usual.
United Airlines apologizes, denies cybersecurity threat
United apologized to travelers on social media and reassured everyone there was no cybersecurity threat behind the glitch.
This is just one of several recent tech hiccups hitting big companies: earlier the same day, some people couldn't access their US bank accounts because of a JPMorgan Chase outage, and Microsoft's Outlook also had issues this week.