United Nations cuts 2026 global growth forecast to 2.5%
The United Nations just lowered its global growth forecast for 2026 to 2.5%, down from last year's 3%.
Why? Ongoing tensions and disruptions in the Middle East are making things tough worldwide, driving up prices and shaking up supply chains.
The U.N. says both richer and developing countries are feeling the squeeze from higher energy costs and geopolitical uncertainty.
Western Asia growth projected at 1.4%
Western Asia is getting hit hardest, with growth expected to drop sharply from 3.6% to just 1.4%, thanks to damaged infrastructure, disrupted trade, and fewer tourists.
Europe's not immune either: the European Union is looking at only 1.1% growth in 2026, while the UK sits at 0.7%.
Inflation is also creeping up globally: developed economies could see rates around 2.9%, while developing ones might reach 5.2%.
Meanwhile, China's growth is set to slow a bit (4.6%), but India stands out with projected growth of 6.4%, down from 7.5%.
Overall, though, things aren't quite back to pre-pandemic levels yet due to stubbornly high energy and food costs.