United Nations cuts 2026 global growth forecast to 2.5%

Western Asia growth projected at 1.4%

Western Asia is getting hit hardest, with growth expected to drop sharply from 3.6% to just 1.4%, thanks to damaged infrastructure, disrupted trade, and fewer tourists.

Europe's not immune either: the European Union is looking at only 1.1% growth in 2026, while the UK sits at 0.7%.

Inflation is also creeping up globally: developed economies could see rates around 2.9%, while developing ones might reach 5.2%.

Meanwhile, China's growth is set to slow a bit (4.6%), but India stands out with projected growth of 6.4%, down from 7.5%.

Overall, though, things aren't quite back to pre-pandemic levels yet due to stubbornly high energy and food costs.