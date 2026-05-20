United Nations trims India 2026 GDP forecast to 6.4%

Ingo Pitterle predicts India 6.6% 2027

According to U.N. economist Ingo Pitterle, higher energy import costs and tighter global financial conditions, thanks to the West Asia crisis, are putting pressure on India's economy and limiting policy options.

Even so, strong consumer demand, public investment, and booming services exports are expected to keep growth steady, with a bounce back to 6.6% predicted for 2027.