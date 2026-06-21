UnitedHealth Group to invest $3B in AI over 2 years

UnitedHealth claims 2-to-1 AI returns

UnitedHealth says its AI investments are paying off, claiming a two-to-one return thanks to automating routine tasks and speeding up patient care. They expect to save nearly $1 billion this year alone.

Still, not everyone trusts companies with AI; a recent poll found that most people aren't confident businesses will use it responsibly.

UnitedHealth has set up an internal review board of medical ethicists, clinicians, technologists, and privacy and legal experts to keep its AI projects in check.