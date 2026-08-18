This is the most employable state in India
What's the story
The India Skills Report 2026 has revealed that Uttar Pradesh (UP) is the most employable state in the country, with an impressive employability rate of 78.6%. The report highlights a steady rise in job readiness among Indian youth and reveals regional trends indicating which states are leading in this regard. Overall, India's employability rate has improved to around 56% this year, up from just over 54% in 2025.
Evaluation metrics
How is employability assessed?
The report assesses employability on a range of parameters, including technical skills, communication skills, cognitive ability, and domain knowledge.
These factors are considered across a large sample of candidates from all over the country.
The findings reveal regional disparities in employability rates, with UP leading the pack, followed by Maharashtra and Karnataka.
Economic hubs
Maharashtra, Karnataka follow up
Maharashtra, home to major economic hubs like Mumbai and Pune, continues to be among the top states in terms of employability.
The presence of diverse industries in these cities creates a consistent demand for skilled professionals.
Karnataka, with Bengaluru as India's tech capital, is another major contributor to employable talent.
The state's strong ecosystem of engineering colleges, start-ups, and multinational tech companies fosters technical skill development and innovation.
Emerging leaders
Other states with high employability
Kerala boasts one of the highest employability rates in India at over 70%, thanks to high literacy rates and educational attainment.
Delhi and Telangana also perform well, especially in tech, services, and corporate jobs.
The report highlights tier-two cities as emerging talent hubs, indicating a gradual shift away from dependence on metro cities for skilled workforce.
Influencing factors
Emerging trends in employability
The India Skills Report identifies several trends influencing employability across states.
These include a growing demand for digital and AI skills, a shift toward skills-based hiring, and the growth of the gig economy.
Educational institutions are increasingly aligning their curricula with industry requirements to bridge the gap between education and employment.
Gender trends also show an increase in female workforce participation and employability, especially in urban areas and service sectors.