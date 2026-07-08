Upasana Taku, MobiKwik co-founder, urges return of UPI MDR fees

Taku proposes MDR for 50L UPI

Taku suggests MDR should return, but only for merchants handling over ₹50 lakh in monthly UPI transactions. This would help cover admin costs and make things fairer across the board.

She also noted that government subsidies for UPI are dropping; government subsidies dropped from ₹2,196 crore in FY26 to ₹2,000 crore in FY27, making things even tougher.

Her idea lines up with recent government recommendations for a graded MDR system to keep UPI running smoothly, but so far major firms like Zomato and Policybazaar haven't weighed in.