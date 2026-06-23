UPI, Aadhaar power 61% payments at semi-urban and rural stores

MSME owners report higher digital confidence

This year, 87% of MSME owners say they feel more confident using digital tools than before. Digital payments are up at 80% of outlets.

AI is also catching on: 71% of retailers use it for smoother operations, though some still aren't sure how best to use it.

Cash is still popular (37%), but services like cash withdrawal, Aadhaar banking, and UPI are quickly gaining ground.