UPI, Aadhaar power 61% payments at semi-urban and rural stores
Business
India's small businesses are getting a digital upgrade: UPI and Aadhaar banking now power 61% of payments at semi-urban and rural retail stores, according to PayNearby's 2026 report.
More MSME owners are embracing these tools, making transactions faster and easier.
MSME owners report higher digital confidence
This year, 87% of MSME owners say they feel more confident using digital tools than before. Digital payments are up at 80% of outlets.
AI is also catching on: 71% of retailers use it for smoother operations, though some still aren't sure how best to use it.
Cash is still popular (37%), but services like cash withdrawal, Aadhaar banking, and UPI are quickly gaining ground.