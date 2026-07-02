UPI daily transactions rise 1.2% to 757 million in June
Business
UPI kept up its momentum in June 2026, with average daily transactions ticking up by 1.2% to 757 million, even though the total number and value of UPI payments actually dipped a bit compared to May.
The total value held steady at 964.05 billion rupees, showing just a tiny drop.
FASTag IMPS transactions fall in June
While UPI is still growing fast compared to last year (up over 20%), other payment methods weren't as lucky this month: FASTag and IMPS both saw fewer transactions and lower values than in May.
Interestingly, over the past year FASTag's overall value went up despite fewer swipes, and IMPS handled bigger amounts even with a sharp drop in how often it was used.
Digital payments are definitely shifting, but UPI remains the go-to for most people right now.