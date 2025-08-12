UPI debt recovery: How Credgenics is changing the game
In July 2025, debt recovery agencies in India collected a massive ₹93,857 crore using UPI across 161 million transactions.
This marks a big shift to fast, mobile-based repayments—made easier by platforms like Credgenics' UPI Collect with PhonePe, which lets borrowers pay back loans with just one tap.
According to Credgenics CEO Rishabh Goel, these features have "improved compliance by 20-30%."
UPI's record-breaking month
This surge isn't about people borrowing more—it reflects steady personal loan debt (over ₹18 lakh crore) being paid off digitally.
UPI itself broke records last month with 19.47 billion transactions worth ₹25.08 lakh crore.
Most payments went to merchants for things like groceries and food, but loan repayments are now a major part of the action—showing just how much digital payments are shaping everyday life in India.