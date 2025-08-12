UPI debt recovery: How Credgenics is changing the game

UPI's record-breaking month

This surge isn't about people borrowing more—it reflects steady personal loan debt (over ₹18 lakh crore) being paid off digitally.

UPI itself broke records last month with 19.47 billion transactions worth ₹25.08 lakh crore.

Most payments went to merchants for things like groceries and food, but loan repayments are now a major part of the action—showing just how much digital payments are shaping everyday life in India.