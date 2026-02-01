UPI just recorded its highest-ever monthly transaction volume

PhonePe continues to lead the way

On an average day in January, UPI handled about 700 million transactions worth over ₹91,000 crore—up from December's numbers.

When it comes to apps, PhonePe led the way with nearly half of all UPI transactions in December, followed by Google Pay and Paytm.

And it's not just India—countries like Singapore and France are now using UPI too, with more places set to join soon.