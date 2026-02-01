UPI just recorded its highest-ever monthly transaction volume
Business
UPI just hit a new high, processing 21.7 billion transactions in January 2026—a solid jump from December and a huge 28% increase over last year.
The total money moved? An eye-popping ₹28.33 lakh crore, showing how digital payments are becoming second nature for so many of us.
PhonePe continues to lead the way
On an average day in January, UPI handled about 700 million transactions worth over ₹91,000 crore—up from December's numbers.
When it comes to apps, PhonePe led the way with nearly half of all UPI transactions in December, followed by Google Pay and Paytm.
And it's not just India—countries like Singapore and France are now using UPI too, with more places set to join soon.