UPI QR codes simplify credit card bills, says Amresh Acharya
Business
Paying your credit card bill with UPI is super simple: just scan a QR code using any UPI-enabled app, and you're done.
There are no consumer UPI MDR fees, though BBPS participants may still charge a convenience fee or a processing charge.
As Amresh Acharya, MD & CEO of Loyalty Rewardz, puts it, "The customer was never charged to begin with, and that remains the case."
BBPS may charge convenience fees
The only thing to watch for is a possible convenience or processing fee from BBPS participants, but these aren't the same as MDR and won't sneak up on you.
To pay: open your UPI app, scan the QR code, and confirm.