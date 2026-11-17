UPI records ₹31.53L/cr in October daily payments top ₹1L/cr
UPI just hit an all-time high in October, with transactions reaching ₹31.53 lakh crore, fueled by the festive shopping rush.
For the first time ever, daily payments crossed ₹1 lakh crore, showing how quickly digital payments are becoming the norm.
Early November numbers hint that this momentum isn't slowing down.
UPI usage up 15.6% towns adopt
UPI usage jumped 15.6% from last year, and it's not just big cities; smaller towns are joining in too.
This shift toward cashless payments is a strong sign of India's growing digital economy, and officials are watching to see if this trend keeps up through the rest of the festive season.