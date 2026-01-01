UPI transactions hit record 21.6B in December
What's the story
India's digital payment ecosystem witnessed a stellar performance in December 2025, with Unified Payments Interface (UPI) transactions hitting an all-time high. The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) data shows that UPI processed a whopping 21.63 billion transactions last month, the highest monthly volume ever recorded. This is an increase from November's figure of 20.47 billion transactions and marks a year-on-year growth of 29%.
Financial growth
UPI transaction value also sets new record
In terms of value, UPI transactions totaled a staggering ₹27.97 lakh crore in December 2025. This is an increase from November's ₹26.32 lakh crore and marks a year-on-year growth of 20%. The December figure also beats the previous high of ₹27.28 lakh crore set in October 2025, highlighting the continued expansion and acceptance of digital payments across India.
Daily metrics
UPI's daily transaction average and CEO's insights
On an average day, UPI processed nearly 698 million transactions with an average daily transaction value of ₹90,217 crore. The average ticket size was around ₹1,293, showing a gradual decline over the past few months. Commenting on this trend, Akash Sinha, CEO and co-founder of Cashfree Payments said that these numbers indicate a structural change in consumer behavior rather than just seasonal spikes.
Payment evolution
UPI's growing acceptance and future prospects
Sinha further emphasized that the growth in both volume and value highlights the strength of India's digital payments infrastructure. He said it was "designed with intent, and built to scale from day one." Sinha also noted that wider QR acceptance and rising consumer confidence are enabling UPI to go beyond everyday low-value transactions. Looking ahead, he expects new payment behaviors such as conversational payments, biometric authentication to drive future growth.