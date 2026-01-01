UPI transactions hit record 21.6B in December

India's digital payment ecosystem witnessed a stellar performance in December 2025, with Unified Payments Interface (UPI) transactions hitting an all-time high. The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) data shows that UPI processed a whopping 21.63 billion transactions last month, the highest monthly volume ever recorded. This is an increase from November's figure of 20.47 billion transactions and marks a year-on-year growth of 29%.

Financial growth UPI transaction value also sets new record In terms of value, UPI transactions totaled a staggering ₹27.97 lakh crore in December 2025. This is an increase from November's ₹26.32 lakh crore and marks a year-on-year growth of 20%. The December figure also beats the previous high of ₹27.28 lakh crore set in October 2025, highlighting the continued expansion and acceptance of digital payments across India.

Daily metrics UPI's daily transaction average and CEO's insights On an average day, UPI processed nearly 698 million transactions with an average daily transaction value of ₹90,217 crore. The average ticket size was around ₹1,293, showing a gradual decline over the past few months. Commenting on this trend, Akash Sinha, CEO and co-founder of Cashfree Payments said that these numbers indicate a structural change in consumer behavior rather than just seasonal spikes.