UPI's transaction value crosses ₹28 lakh crore for 1st time
India's UPI just set a new high, with strong transaction activity in early 2026 — official data show high daily averages in February (around ₹96,000 crore) and record daily volumes in early March.
The figures are from official data, showing how fast digital payments are catching on.
UPI is now accepted in over 8 countries
UPI isn't just big at home: it's making waves abroad too.
UPI's international usage has been expanding. You can now use UPI in over eight countries, including France, Singapore, and the UAE.
UPI has been described as 1 of the world's largest
UPI is getting serious recognition: Some analysts and industry executives have described it as one of the world's largest retail fast-payment systems, and have said that almost half of all real-time retail payments worldwide happen through UPI.
It's proof that India is leading the way in digital finance, making money moves easier for everyone.