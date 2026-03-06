UPI's transaction value crosses ₹28 lakh crore for 1st time

UPI isn't just big at home: it's making waves abroad too. UPI's international usage has been expanding. You can now use UPI in over eight countries, including France , Singapore , and the UAE.

UPI is getting serious recognition: Some analysts and industry executives have described it as one of the world's largest retail fast-payment systems, and have said that almost half of all real-time retail payments worldwide happen through UPI.

It's proof that India is leading the way in digital finance, making money moves easier for everyone.