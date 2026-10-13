Urban Company seeks ₹2,000-₹2,500cr ahead of Oct 16 board meeting

Urban Company, known as the home services marketplace, is reportedly looking to raise around ₹2,000-₹2,500 crore.

The board will meet on October 16 to decide how: options include QIP and private placement.

This move comes as rivals like Snabbit and Pronto, which raised $56 million in April 2026 and closed a $45 million Series B in May 2026, so the competition is heating up.