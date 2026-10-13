Urban Company seeks ₹2,000-₹2,500cr ahead of Oct 16 board meeting
Business
Urban Company, known as the home services marketplace, is reportedly looking to raise around ₹2,000-₹2,500 crore.
The board will meet on October 16 to decide how: options include QIP and private placement.
This move comes as rivals like Snabbit and Pronto, which raised $56 million in April 2026 and closed a $45 million Series B in May 2026, so the competition is heating up.
Revenue ₹528cr, InstaHelp loss ₹92cr
The company saw a strong 44% jump in revenue this quarter, hitting ₹528 crore. But it also faced a ₹92 crore loss after putting money into its InstaHelp division.
The board will decide on the proposed fundraising structure and terms at the October 16 meeting.