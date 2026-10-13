US AI data center startups raise $33.5 billion in 2026
Business
AI data center startups in the US have raised a massive $33.5 billion so far in 2026, almost twice as much as last year.
The big push? Building smarter, more energy-efficient technology that can keep up with rising demand without draining the power grid.
Startups experiment but must build centers
These startups are experimenting with everything from cloud providers deploying computing capacity today to ambitious nuclear and fusion projects.
But landing all that cash is just step one. They still have to actually build out their centers, navigate tough regulations, and prove their ideas work in the real world.