US and China hope to cut tariffs at Washington summit
China and the US hope to reach an agreement on lowering import taxes soon, with the two sides striving to implement reductions at an early date.
Commerce Ministry spokesperson Huang Ling shared the news, saying an announcement could come at a summit in Washington on September 24, where President Trump and President Xi are expected to meet face-to-face.
Negotiators focus on non-sensitive tariffs
This meeting marks the third time Trump and Xi have sat down together in the past year, as both leaders try to cool off trade tensions and boost economic ties.
The talks will build on earlier promises from their May summit in Beijing, like setting up boards for trade and investment between the two countries.
Negotiators are focusing on lowering tariffs for "non-sensitive" goods, especially since their recent tariff truce is set to expire soon.