US appeals court upholds $562.5 million award for Devas Multimedia

A US appeals court just affirmed confirmation of a $562.5 million arbitral award against Antrix, the commercial arm of India's space program, in its long-running clash with Devas Multimedia.

The judges said that even though Antrix is state-owned, US courts have jurisdiction thanks to an arbitration exception in the Foreign Sovereign Immunities Act (FSIA).

But there's a twist: the case now heads back to a lower court to see if Indian court decisions that canceled the award will change things.