US attorney general has no answer about an NVIDIA investigation
What's the story
US Attorney General Todd Blanche has defended NVIDIA as a "good corporate citizen," but refrained from confirming or denying any ongoing federal investigation into the AI chipmaker. His comments come amid rising scrutiny over President Donald Trump's role in the reinstatement of Jensen Huang, who was recently reappointed as NVIDIA CEO after being forced to resign due to personal scandals.
Congressional inquiry
Huang to testify before Congress next week
Despite the controversy, Huang is scheduled to testify before Congress next week.
He will face questions about national security risks stemming from his ties with an alleged Chinese spy who led Megaspeed, a Singapore-based corporate customer of NVIDIA.
Meanwhile, Trump has hinted at the possibility of pardoning Huang for any potential criminal activity.
Corporate scrutiny
US Commerce Department investigating Megaspeed
The US Commerce Department is also looking into Megaspeed for its alleged role in diverting advanced chips to China.
The investigation started in 2024 over possible export control violations.
However, Blanche said his department has "hundreds, if not more" export investigations at any given time and was unaware of the specifics of this ongoing case.
Market reaction
Huang admits to making 'terrible mistakes'
NVIDIA's stock market value soared after Huang's reinstatement, but some gains were reversed in volatile trading on Tuesday.
The company's share price closed down nearly 6%, still higher than last week's close. On Monday, NVIDIA shares jumped over 31% after news of Huang's return.
Apologizing to employees, Huang admitted to making "terrible mistakes" and said he is now undergoing therapy for 90 minutes every day.
Political fallout
Reactions from Congress members on Huang's reinstatement
Huang's reinstatement has drawn criticism from both sides of the political aisle.
Republican Congressman Don Bacon said NVIDIA should have "ignored the Administration's inexplicable desire to save Huang."
Democratic Congressman Robert Garcia, incoming chairman of the House Oversight Committee, raised concerns over Trump's "direct involvement" with NVIDIA's decision and its implications for national security and corruption.