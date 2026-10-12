US-based Anthropic tells Belagavi court Indian arm is subsidiary

Anthropic, a US-based AI company, has just told a Belagavi court that Bengaluru-based Anthropic India Pvt. Ltd. is actually its subsidiary.

This came out on October 12, 2026, during an ongoing legal fight with local firm Anthropic Softwares over who really owns the "Anthropic" brand name.

The dispute kicked off earlier this year when Anthropic Softwares claimed the Bengaluru-based Anthropic India Pvt. Ltd. was pretending not to be tied to the US parent.