US-based Anthropic tells Belagavi court Indian arm is subsidiary
Anthropic, a US-based AI company, has just told a Belagavi court that Bengaluru-based Anthropic India Pvt. Ltd. is actually its subsidiary.
This came out on October 12, 2026, during an ongoing legal fight with local firm Anthropic Softwares over who really owns the "Anthropic" brand name.
The dispute kicked off earlier this year when Anthropic Softwares claimed the Bengaluru-based Anthropic India Pvt. Ltd. was pretending not to be tied to the US parent.
Anthropic software's lawyer cites 2017 branding
The case has dragged on because international summons slowed things down.
The lawyer for Anthropic Softwares pointed out that this new admission clashes with earlier statements from the Indian arm about being independent.
He also argued that since Anthropic operates globally, it can't dodge local legal rules.
Plus, he stressed that his client has been building up the "Anthropic" brand in India since 2017, long before the US company set up shop here in 2024.
The next hearing is set for November 13, so stay tuned.