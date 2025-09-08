US Congress considers new tax on outsourcing

New law would also mean companies can't write off these costs

If passed, this law would also mean companies can't write off these outsourcing costs on their taxes anymore.

Plus, international students working in the US under OPT (Optional Practical Training) could see their earnings taxed too—something that's not happening right now.

All this new tax revenue would go into a Domestic Workforce Fund to help pay for apprenticeships and job training for Americans.

If approved, these changes would start with payments made after December 31, 2025.