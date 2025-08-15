US consumer confidence takes a hit amid inflation concerns

Joanne Hsu, who leads the survey, pointed out that inflation fears are making folks rethink buying things like cars or appliances—buying conditions for these dropped by 14%, hitting their lowest in a year.

Inflation worries are back again

After easing for a while, inflation worries are back: People now expect prices to rise almost 5% over the next year (up from July), and even long-term expectations have ticked up.

This renewed anxiety is weighing on confidence for both higher- and lower-income households alike.