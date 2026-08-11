Why Meta, Google, Snapchat are staring at thousands of lawsuits
What's the story
A US appeals court has allowed thousands of lawsuits against social media giants Meta, Google, TikTok, and Snapchat to proceed. The lawsuits allege that these companies have designed their products to be addictive for young users. The San Francisco-based 9th US Circuit Court of Appeals rejected an appeal from Meta and TikTok to overturn a lower court ruling that required them to face over 3,000 federal lawsuits.
Legal arguments
Companies argued Section 230 protects them
The companies had argued that Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act of 1996 protects them from lawsuits over content posted by users.
They also contended it bars lawsuits claiming they failed to warn the public about their platforms' addictive nature.
However, the 9th Circuit ruled that Section 230 provides a defense against liability, not immunity from lawsuits, making their appeal premature.
Ongoing cases
Court denied Meta's request to delay trial
The court also denied Meta's request to delay a trial starting Wednesday.
The lawsuit, filed by 29 state attorneys general, accuses Meta of illegally collecting and using children's data, designing its platforms to keep young users hooked, and misleading consumers about their safety.
The company had argued that the trial couldn't go forward while the appeal had been outstanding.
Allegations
Lawsuits allege social media platforms have harmed young users
The lawsuits, filed by states, municipalities, school districts, and individuals, allege that social media companies have intentionally addicted young users.
This is said to have contributed to rising depression, anxiety, and body-image issues among American youth in recent years.
The plaintiffs seek damages, penalties, and restitution from the companies for their alleged role in the youth mental health crisis.
Jury verdict
First case to go to trial found Meta, Google negligent
In the first case to go to trial in California, a Los Angeles jury had found Meta and Google negligent for designing social media platforms that harm young people.
The jury awarded $6 million to a young woman who claimed she became addicted to Instagram and YouTube as a child.
Both companies denied the claims in those cases and said they would appeal.