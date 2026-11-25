US court finds Huawei guilty of trade-secret sharing, bank fraud
Huawei's in the spotlight again after a US court found it guilty of sharing trade secrets and committing bank fraud tied to Iran.
The company isn't having it: it says the claims have "without any 'legal or factual merit'" and points out that past disputes were civil cases settled years ago, with no court ever ruling that it stole tech on purpose.
Huawei says it will review verdicts
Huawei says it will review the verdicts closely and look at all its legal options to defend itself.
This comes right after it was cleared of racketeering charges in the US.
Despite these ongoing allegations, Huawei stresses that no court has ever made it pay damages for trade secret misappropriation.