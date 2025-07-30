US economy grows 3% in Q2 after earlier contraction Business Jul 30, 2025

The US economy grew by 3% in the second quarter of 2025, making a solid comeback after shrinking earlier this year.

Most of this boost came from a big drop in imports—30.3%—after businesses rushed to stock up on goods because of new tariffs.

That earlier import spike hurt the numbers last quarter, but things have now evened out.