Infosys to hire 20,000 fresh graduates by FY26
Infosys is ramping up hiring, aiming to bring in 20,000 fresh graduates by the end of FY26.
The company's CEO, Salil Parekh, highlighted strong demand and said Infosys is busy in areas where it has real expertise—so they're keeping teams productive and growing.
TCS's workforce reduction
Between July 2024 and June 2025, Infosys plans to add 8,000 new employees. In the June quarter alone, they hired 17,000 freshers and lateral hires.
Meanwhile, TCS is taking a different route—planning to cut its workforce by about 2% because of a skills mismatch (not AI layoffs).
Industry experts say tech jobs are changing fast thanks to AI and automation, so skills need an upgrade across the board.