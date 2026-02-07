US-India interim trade deal to cut tariffs on gems, diamonds Business Feb 07, 2026

The United States and India issued a joint statement announcing a framework for an Interim Agreement that would, if successfully concluded, remove the reciprocal tariff on gems and diamonds, aiming to give trade between the two countries a real push.

If the deal goes through, tariffs on Indian exports will fall from 50% to 18%, and the joint statement said the United States would remove the reciprocal tariff on goods including gems, diamonds, generic medicines, and aircraft parts.