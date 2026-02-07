US-India trade deal: What it means for you

Deal to boost jobs in India

This deal isn't just about cheaper stuff crossing borders—it's set to boost jobs, especially with the US agreeing to remove reciprocal tariffs on Indian pharma (contingent on the outcome of a Section 232 investigation), gems, diamonds, and aircraft parts, subject to the successful conclusion of the Interim Agreement.

India plans to buy $500 billion worth of American goods (timeframe not specified in the source), including tech, energy and GPUs—yes, those—aiming for stronger supply chains and economic ties.

If you're into global business or tech trends, this is one to watch.