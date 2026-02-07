US-India trade deal: What it means for you
India and the US just struck a major trade deal (February 2026) that drops US tariffs on Indian goods from a steep 25% to a much friendlier 18%.
President Trump linked the change to India's purchases of Russian oil, but the joint framework does not say the tariff reduction is explicitly conditioned on India lifting any Russian oil import ban.
India also agreed to lower or scrap tariffs on US industrial and farm products—think everything from fruits and nuts to wine and spirits.
Deal to boost jobs in India
This deal isn't just about cheaper stuff crossing borders—it's set to boost jobs, especially with the US agreeing to remove reciprocal tariffs on Indian pharma (contingent on the outcome of a Section 232 investigation), gems, diamonds, and aircraft parts, subject to the successful conclusion of the Interim Agreement.
India plans to buy $500 billion worth of American goods (timeframe not specified in the source), including tech, energy and GPUs—yes, those—aiming for stronger supply chains and economic ties.
If you're into global business or tech trends, this is one to watch.