US-India trade talks: What is the interim agreement Feb 07, 2026

India and the US have reached a framework for an Interim Agreement that cuts US tariffs on Indian goods from 25% down to 18%.

The US is also dropping a separate 25% punitive tariff that had been applied to Indian imports because of India's purchases of Russian oil.

In return, India will slash or remove tariffs on a bunch of American products—from grains and nuts to wine and tech gear.