U.S.-Iran conflict raises risks to India's oil and LPG supplies

Kirit Parekh urges Indian seafarers' protection

Energy economist Kirit S Parekh highlighted the importance of protecting Indian seafarers, especially after a recent scare involving 11 Indians on a cargo ship. He urged strong diplomatic efforts to keep tankers moving safely.

Meanwhile, experts say India's heavy dependence on Gulf countries for LPG is a bigger worry than crude oil, since any disruption could quickly impact manufacturing.

Industries are trying to build fuel reserves and diversify energy sources, but faster access to piped natural gas is still needed for long-term stability.