U.S.-Iran conflict raises risks to India's oil and LPG supplies
The ongoing U.S.-Iran conflict is making things tricky for India's energy needs, especially with oil and LPG imports.
Experts warn that if these tensions drag on, India could end up paying more for fuel and face possible supply hiccups.
The Strait of Hormuz, a key route for global oil and gas shipments, is now riskier after recent attacks.
Kirit Parekh urges Indian seafarers' protection
Energy economist Kirit S Parekh highlighted the importance of protecting Indian seafarers, especially after a recent scare involving 11 Indians on a cargo ship. He urged strong diplomatic efforts to keep tankers moving safely.
Meanwhile, experts say India's heavy dependence on Gulf countries for LPG is a bigger worry than crude oil, since any disruption could quickly impact manufacturing.
Industries are trying to build fuel reserves and diversify energy sources, but faster access to piped natural gas is still needed for long-term stability.