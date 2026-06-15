Why Indian pharma industry is relieved after US-Iran deal

Adjustment phase

Need for buffer period emphasized by industry leaders

In light of these challenges, Indian pharmaceutical export promotion bodies have stressed the need for a buffer period. This would allow the domestic industry to adjust to the opening of trade routes and clear backlogged inventory. "We are closely monitoring the situation, and we need to give a 2-to-3-month settling-down period to see how this will impact the industry at large," said Namit Joshi, Chairman of the Pharmaceuticals Export Promotion Council of India (Pharmexcil).