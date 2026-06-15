Why Indian pharma industry is relieved after US-Iran deal
What's the story
The Indian pharmaceutical industry is looking at ways to stabilize its supply chain after the US and Iran reached a preliminary peace agreement. The deal proposes an immediate and permanent halt to military operations on all fronts, including Lebanon, possibly ending the 107-day West Asia war. The 14-point memorandum of understanding could be a major relief for India's $60 billion pharma sector after months of operational stress due to the conflict.
Supply disruption
The war's impact on India's pharmaceutical sector
The ongoing war had severely disrupted maritime transit through the Strait of Hormuz, affecting the supply of key petrochemical inputs. The blockade caused a major shortage of propylene, an essential feedstock for producing pharmaceutical-grade isopropyl alcohol (IPA). As domestic solvent prices soared and maritime freight insurance rates surged by up to 400%, Indian formulation units were severely affected.
Adjustment phase
Need for buffer period emphasized by industry leaders
In light of these challenges, Indian pharmaceutical export promotion bodies have stressed the need for a buffer period. This would allow the domestic industry to adjust to the opening of trade routes and clear backlogged inventory. "We are closely monitoring the situation, and we need to give a 2-to-3-month settling-down period to see how this will impact the industry at large," said Namit Joshi, Chairman of the Pharmaceuticals Export Promotion Council of India (Pharmexcil).
Cautious approach
Cautious approach adopted by Indian pharmaceutical companies
As the 60-day final negotiation period begins, Indian pharmaceutical companies plan to stick to their current production schedules. They will closely monitor raw material import costs and freight rate adjustments through late summer. This cautious approach comes in light of the potential impact of the US-Iran peace deal on geopolitical tensions, supply chains, and input costs.