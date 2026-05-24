US becomes 2nd largest source of FDI into India

The United States has replaced Mauritius as the second-largest source of foreign direct investment (FDI) into India, according to a report by The Times of India. This change comes as equity inflows from the US more than doubled to over $11 billion in 2025-26. The shift indicates a growing trend among companies to invest directly in India instead of routing funds through tax-friendly jurisdictions.

Trends Japan also sees significant increase in equity inflows Singapore has retained its position as the top FDI source, with a steady rise in investments. Meanwhile, Japan has also seen a sharp increase in equity inflows, thanks to large deals in the financial services sector. Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal recently revealed that American companies have committed investments worth around $60 billion in recent months, highlighting growing US interest in India's market.

Investment conduit Shift in investment routes After changes in India's tax treaty with Mauritius, Singapore has become the preferred route for investments into India. It accounted for about one-third of total equity inflows in the last fiscal year. However, tax-efficient jurisdictions are still relevant to global capital flows. Investments from the Cayman Islands surged from $371 million in 2024-25 to $2.1 billion last year, although officials said this spike could be due to a few large investments.

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