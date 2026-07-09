US judge approves Elon Musk SEC settlement after 11-day delay

Judge Sooknanan stresses limited approval role

US District Judge Sparkle Sooknanan made it clear her job was just to approve or reject the deal, not weigh in on its fairness: she had a limited role in assessing whether the settlement met minimum standards of fairness and reasonableness.

For some quick context, Musk went on to buy Twitter for $44 billion in October 2022 and rebranded it as X, adding it to his growing list of companies like SpaceX and Tesla.