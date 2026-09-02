US judge lets Google keep AdX but orders behavioral fixes
Business
A US judge just decided Google won't have to sell its digital ad exchange, AdX, even after the April 2025 ruling that it illegally monopolized two advertising technology markets.
Instead of breaking up the business, Alphabet, Google's parent company, will need to make proposed behavioral changes to Google's business so its ad tools work with competitors.
The exact changes aren't public yet.
Judge Brinkema rejects DOJ breakup demand
This ruling follows a big antitrust case where the Department of Justice wanted Google to be split up and forced to open up about how its ad auctions work.
Judge Brinkema said no to those demands and chose steps aimed at boosting competition instead.