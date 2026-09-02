US judge rejects DOJ bid forcing sale of Google AdX
Business
Google just scored a big win in court; the US judge declined to make Google sell its AdX advertising platform.
The DOJ sought to force Google to sell assets to address illegal monopolies, but the judge wasn't convinced and tossed out the request on Wednesday.
Court orders AdX behavioral fixes
AdX isn't Google's biggest moneymaker, but it matters a lot in online ads.
Instead of breaking up AdX, the court went with some behavioral fixes to address competition worries.
This is Google's second major antitrust victory lately. The court rejected the DOJ's request for a forced sale of its AdX business.
The DOJ has been trying to force Google to sell assets to address illegal monopolies.