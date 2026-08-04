US plans fees for extending H-1B and L-1 visas
The US government is planning to raise fees for extending H-1B and L-1 visas, which are widely used by Indian professionals working in America's tech sector.
If this goes through, companies with 50+ US employees (where over half are on these visas) will have to pay extra not just for new hires or transfers, but also every time they extend someone's stay.
H-1B extensions concentrated among Indians
This move especially hits Indian workers and major tech employers like Amazon, TCS, and Microsoft.
In 2025 alone, 71% of all H-1B approvals were for continuing employment, and nearly 77.6% of H-1B extension approvals went to Indians.
With thousands of extension filings from top companies each year, the fee hike could mean higher costs for both employers and their skilled employees looking to stay longer in the US.