US seeks to double trade with India to over $500bn
Business
The US just set a bold goal: it wants to double its trade with India to over $500 billion in the next three years.
Ambassador Sergio Gor announced this in Mumbai, highlighting how recent teamwork between President Trump and Prime Minister Modi, especially in tech, energy, and defense, helped the two countries hit a record $240 billion in trade.
Mumbai anchors US corporate investment surge
Mumbai is at the heart of this growth, with more than 500 American companies like Google and IBM betting big on India's future.
Secretary of State Marco Rubio called the U.S.-India partnership "extraordinary," hinting at even bigger things ahead globally.
Plus, a new trade deal is on the way to make it easier for both sides to do business, especially in areas like textiles and pharmaceuticals.