US stock futures barely moved as investors await economic reports
US stock futures barely budged on Monday, with the S&P 500 and the Dow ticking up slightly and the Nasdaq slipping a bit.
This calm comes after last week's record highs, as investors wait to see what's next with some major economic news on the horizon.
Banks' earnings, CPI PPI, markets mixed
Big banks like JPMorgan Chase and Bank of America are about to drop their earnings reports, which could give us clues about how people are spending and borrowing.
Plus, fresh inflation data, the consumer price index (CPI) and the producer price index (PPI), lands midweek: numbers that might influence what the Federal Reserve does next.
Meanwhile, global markets are mixed: Japanese markets were closed for the holiday, South Korea's Kospi dipped 3.65%, Australia's S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.76%, and mainland China's CSI 300 fell 0.68%.