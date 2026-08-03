US stock futures jump after President Trump halts Iran strikes
Business
US stock futures jumped on Monday after President Trump decided not to go ahead with military strikes on Iran and announced renewed talks.
This move helped calm global tensions and gave investors a confidence boost as August kicked off.
US markets rally as oil falls
The Dow Jones futures shot up more than 500 points (about 1%), while S&P 500 and Nasdaq-100 futures also climbed.
Oil prices dropped sharply (WTI crude fell more than 6%, and Brent crude fell more than 5%), and investors flocked to safer government bonds, pushing yields lower.
Everyone is now watching for upcoming US labor market reports that could impact Fed policy decisions.