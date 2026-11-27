US stocks finish week higher as Dow jumps 510 points
US stocks wrapped up the week on a high note; Dow Jones climbed 510 points (1%), while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq rose 1.2% and 1.7%.
This upbeat finish followed a pretty bumpy week for investors.
Meta and Amazon rise about 3%
Big tech names like Meta and Amazon each gained about 3%, with Broadcom up 2% and Anthropic jumping over 8%.
The rally pushed all major indexes toward a weekly gain of nearly 5%, marking the Dow's best week since April last year.
Early in the week, NVIDIA's comeback boosted AI stocks, but some of that excitement faded as talk of possible interest rate hikes made investors cautious.