US stocks rise on hopes for less Middle East tension
Business
US stock markets kicked off Monday on a high note, helped by hopes for less tension in the Middle East and lower oil prices.
Investors are gearing up for a busy week with lots of earnings reports and important economic updates, so everyone's watching closely to see what happens next.
Amazon market value tops $3T
The Dow jumped 274 points (0.52%) to start at 52,759.06;
the S&P 500 added 15.1 points (0.2%) to reach 7,504.78;
and the Nasdaq climbed by 78.8 points (0.31%) to hit 25,452.663.
The big headline? Amazon soared 3.8%, officially crossing the $3 trillion mark in market value for the first time, pretty impressive!