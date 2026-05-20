US stocks tick higher, WTI slips, NVIDIA earnings awaited
Business
US stocks ticked higher on Wednesday, helped by a drop in oil prices and everyone waiting to see what NVIDIA's earnings will reveal.
Oil took a noticeable dip (WTI crude slipped 3% below $100 per barrel, and Brent fell 4% to $106), giving investors a bit of relief on energy costs as global tensions shift in West Asia.
US indexes rise as yields climb
The S&P 500 rose 0.3%, the Nasdaq gained 0.5%, and the Dow added 98 points, with tech companies like NVIDIA grabbing attention ahead of its big earnings report (options traders expect some serious movement).
Meanwhile, Treasury yields stayed high (the 10-year hit its highest since January 2025), keeping inflation and possible Fed rate changes on everyone's radar.