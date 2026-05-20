US stocks tick higher, WTI slips, NVIDIA earnings awaited Business May 20, 2026

US stocks ticked higher on Wednesday, helped by a drop in oil prices and everyone waiting to see what NVIDIA's earnings will reveal.

Oil took a noticeable dip (WTI crude slipped 3% below $100 per barrel, and Brent fell 4% to $106), giving investors a bit of relief on energy costs as global tensions shift in West Asia.